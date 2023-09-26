Wonder Kit can make it again

The Francis Lui-trained Wonder Kit scoring with Vincent Ho astride on June 28. He has trialled well and can make it back-to-back wins with Ho in the saddle again in Race 8 at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

Race 1 (1,650m)

5 Double Show performed well first-up and can take another step forward. With a suitable inside draw, he rates the one to beat.

1 Superb Move has tumbled down the handicap. Hugh Bowman hops up now and he appears ready to fire in this grade.

7 Hunky Dory slots in light and has a favourable draw in the small field.

2 Copartner Era has a hefty impost to shoulder but he would not know himself in Class 5, especially as a winner in Class 4.

Race 2 (1,650m)

1 Right Honourable is dangerous off this mark. He has been trialling well ahead of his seasonal return. He also has the class to be winning, especially with Zac Purton electing to ride.

4 Faithful Trinity is chasing back-to-back wins. He should have maintained his condition across the break and is favoured from gate 1 over his preferred course and distance.

7 Medic Elite slots in light and is a threat at Happy Valley. He looks well and ready to fire.

6 Eagle Run is next in line.

Race 3 (1,800m)

8 Circuit Elite can dictate the proceedings. He is drawn well and rates strongly under a light weight with apprentice Angus Chung’s 7lb (3.18kg) claim. The one to catch.

3 Right As Rain has a powerful finish. He will need his rivals to run along in front if he is to finish ahead of them.

6 Nice Birdie mixes his form but is capable. Keep safe.

7 Happy Angel has yet to score from 25 starts but he always finished close behind. He has five seconds and three thirds.

Race 4 (1,800m)

3 Sunny Star loves the course and distance. He is suited in this grade and his efforts last season at Happy Valley are worth remembering, especially as he is more than capable of reproducing those runs with Alexis Badel up.

6 Perfect Team mixes his form but is suited second-up after performing well upon resumption.

1 Natural Storm gets the services of Bowman. He will be right there at the finish.

5 Turin Mascot is chasing back-to-back victories. He is suited from gate 1 under Purton.

Race 5 (1,650m)

1 Kasa Papa narrowly missed first-up and can improve following that run. He has been knocking on the door for some time and gets a strong chance to reward his owners, as long as he manages to offset gate 12 of 12.

6 Spangle Fortune returned mixed results last term but is clearly capable. He is worth an each-way chance.

3 Concerto can figure strongly. He is a major threat in this grade.

9 Maximise Heart has been consistent, with two wins and a third from his last three starts.

Race 6 (1,200m)

9 Oversubscribed caught the eye first-up and should have improved. Expect a big effort from him, especially as he should get a pace to suit against this group.

4 Mega Bonus is chasing back-to-back successes. He remains in a suitable grade but will need to overcome the draw.

6 Mayhem appears ready to put his best foot forward. He draws well and has the right jockey (Purton) up.

1 Act Of Faith can improve significantly in Class 4, especially from gate 1.

Race 7 (1,200m)

10 Round The Globe has a bit of class and appears to have improved between seasons. He is ready to score – and has been for some time. The one to beat.

8 Togepi is bidding for his second consecutive win. Bowman retains the ride and he looks ready to ascend the handicap.

11 Timestorm just needs to offset the wide draw. He will be finishing fast under Luke Ferraris.

7 Lucky Archangel can improve second-up. Purton takes the ride and he is worth respecting.

Race 8 (1,200m)

5 Wonder Kit is a nice horse chasing back-to-back wins at Happy Valley. He is trialling well and looks ready to really lift his rating. His trainer, Francis Lui, has saddled five winners from his last nine runners.

3 Lucky Eight is nothing short of consistent and his best has proven very competitive in this grade for the most part of his career.

4 Solid Impact caught the eye when closing fast first-up for Purton. He can improve again.

6 Hoss does his best racing at Happy Valley. Keep safe.

Race 9 (1,200m)

1 Reward Smile is the one to catch in the finale. He is a two-time winner from six starts. Expect improvement second-up, especially with Bowman linked to ride for trainer John Size.

10 Sweet Briar is after a hat-trick. He slots in light and looks capable of handling the class rise.

4 Sixth Generation can make an impact.

7 Solar Partner is in the right vein of form and has drawn favourably. He can test this group.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club