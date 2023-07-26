Singer Kit Chan reunites with Jacky Cheung at his Singapore concert

Home-grown singer Kit Chan has banished the idea of retirement after attending Hong Kong Heavenly King Jacky Cheung’s recent concert in Singapore.

“After watching Jacky’s concert, I am even more determined to give up the idea of retirement,” she wrote in Chinese on social media on Monday. “In every way, I think he’s in better shape now than he was 10 years ago.”

She added: “One’s condition includes the body and mind, so age should not limit us if we take care of ourselves in all aspects. Except our own will.”

Chan, 50, had worked with Cheung, 62, in the well-received musical Snow.Wolf.Lake. in Hong Kong in 1997. She also reprised her role when the show was brought to Singapore that year.

She wrote on Monday that she enjoyed Cheung’s concert here and was very moved when he performed the song Love Is Eternal.

“Many warm memories flooded my heart for a while,” she said. She also posted a photo with Cheung from the gig.

Apart from reuniting with him at the concert, Chan said she was very happy to meet several old friends at the concert whom she had not seen for a long time.

“That’s why I still have to leave the ‘cave’ occasionally and come out for a walk,” she wrote. “There may be unexpected gains.”