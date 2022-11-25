 20 eateries win RAS Epicurean Star Award 2022 , Latest Makan News - The New Paper
20 eateries win RAS Epicurean Star Award 2022

Hiika Squid, Italian delicacy served at Griglia Open Fire Italian Kitchen restaurant.PHOTO: YEOH WEE TECK
Yeoh Wee Teck
Columnist
Nov 25, 2022 03:01 pm

The RAS Epicurean Star Award 2022 was presented on Nov 24 to acknowledge individuals and establishments from Singapore’s F&B industry. 

Organised by the Restaurant Association of Singapore (RAS), 20 awards were handed out, including categories such as best cafe, best hotpot, and best vegetarian restaurant.

The winners were picked by a panel of judges from more than 100 nominations received from the F&B industry.

Did your favourite eating spot win? Here are the winners.

Best Asian Restaurant (Casual Dining): Peace Japanese Cuisine

Best BBQ Restaurant: Griglia Open Fire Italian Kitchen

Best Buffet: Lai Huat Signatures

Best Cafe: Bee’s Knees at the Garage

Best Chain Restaurant: Putien

Putien’s signature fried heng hwa noodles.ST FILE PHOTO

Best Chinese Restaurant (Casual Dining): TungLok Signatures

Best Hotpot Restaurant: Beauty In The Pot and Yanxi Dim Sum & Hotpot 

Beauty In The Pot's twin potPHOTO: BEAUTY IN THE POT

Best Japanese Restaurant (Fine Dining): Takayama  

Best Mediterranean Restaurant: Kazbar

Best Vegetarian Restaurant: LingZhi Vegetarian

San Bei MushroomPHOTO: LINGZHI VEGETARIAN

Best Japanese Restaurant (Casual Dining): Sake Labo

Best Western Restaurant (Fine Dining): Bedrock Origin 

Kuhlbarra Barramundi Tail, dish available at Bedrock Origin restaurant at Oasia Resort Sentosa Hotel.PHOTO: YEOH WEE TECK

People’s Choice Award: Shabestan, Finest Persian Restaurant

Best Western Restaurant (Casual Dining): L’Angelus

Best Seafood Restaurant: Clan 7TM

Best Chinese Restaurant (Fine Dining): Tong Le Private Dining

Best Fusion Restaurant: FLNT

Best Gastro Bar: Kazbar

Best Halal Restaurant (Casual Dining): Monster Planet

Best Halal Restaurant (Fine Dining): Elfuego by Collin’s 

