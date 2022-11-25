20 eateries win RAS Epicurean Star Award 2022
The RAS Epicurean Star Award 2022 was presented on Nov 24 to acknowledge individuals and establishments from Singapore’s F&B industry.
Organised by the Restaurant Association of Singapore (RAS), 20 awards were handed out, including categories such as best cafe, best hotpot, and best vegetarian restaurant.
The winners were picked by a panel of judges from more than 100 nominations received from the F&B industry.
Did your favourite eating spot win? Here are the winners.
Best Asian Restaurant (Casual Dining): Peace Japanese Cuisine
Best BBQ Restaurant: Griglia Open Fire Italian Kitchen
Best Buffet: Lai Huat Signatures
Best Cafe: Bee’s Knees at the Garage
Best Chain Restaurant: Putien
Best Chinese Restaurant (Casual Dining): TungLok Signatures
Best Hotpot Restaurant: Beauty In The Pot and Yanxi Dim Sum & Hotpot
Best Japanese Restaurant (Fine Dining): Takayama
Best Mediterranean Restaurant: Kazbar
Best Vegetarian Restaurant: LingZhi Vegetarian
Best Japanese Restaurant (Casual Dining): Sake Labo
Best Western Restaurant (Fine Dining): Bedrock Origin
People’s Choice Award: Shabestan, Finest Persian Restaurant
Best Western Restaurant (Casual Dining): L’Angelus
Best Seafood Restaurant: Clan 7TM
Best Chinese Restaurant (Fine Dining): Tong Le Private Dining
Best Fusion Restaurant: FLNT
Best Gastro Bar: Kazbar
Best Halal Restaurant (Casual Dining): Monster Planet
Best Halal Restaurant (Fine Dining): Elfuego by Collin’s
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now