TikTok foodies you'd want to watch

Over the last two years, we would have either watched or posted a video on TikTok.

People danced, worked out or used filters to great popularity, but there is a fast growing trend on the app too - food content.

Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and blogs are still around, but many are logging on to TikTok to watch food content.

And this has led to a whole new slew of food influencers. Here are eight to watch!

@Tehbings

With 14.6m likes and counting, IT consultant Kwek Bing Han, 26, is one of Singapore’s top content creators.

His style is clean, lineal and brightly lit - like a luxe advertisement.

He started because he wanted to promote home-based businesses, and his brother’s own food and beverage business.

“I started to become really interested in making healthy food, or sharing recipes, so I started making a mixture of them.”

This passion has kept him busy at all hours of the day: “Because I have a busy schedule, I used to film at 7am, edit and start my actual work at 9am, or generally just late night filmings.”

@Engelkoh

Engel Koh thanks the lockdown for her start in TikTok.

Koh, who runs an events company, started her account during the lockdown.

“I enjoy cooking but do not have the luxury to do so due to work. The lockdown gave me the opportunity to cook daily. I then thought to record my cooking process and share it with people.”

Her cooking videos resonated, and she has become a popular creator.

“Once a waiter recognised me and mentioned that he tried one of my recipes and it was indeed easy and nice. It really warmed my heart.”

@zi.haooo

Heng Zi Hao, a 21-year-old student, is a foodie with a developed palate.

“I always love food and go around Singapore to eat, and I travel quite a bit to try the food in other countries.”

Posting about what he ate became a routine for him.

“Before TikTok, I consistently post the food I ate on my Instagram story. I treat social media as a video diary, and it documents the days in my life and the food I ate.”

Now that he has gained popularity, Heng has honed his taste.

“I am more particular about the food I eat. It’s not just about the taste of the food but the heritage and culture of the cuisines.”

Even though social media is almost second nature, it is not always easy.

“I think many people think that producing content consistently is easy, but there’s actually a lot of hard work and effort put into it.”

@asingaporeanabroad

Nurul Amira Rahmat, 28, is a TikTok marketing coach and cabin crew.

She attributes her success to strategy.

“I started exploring TikTok back in May 2020 during circuit breaker, just posting random travel snippets and stay-home cooking videos. But I started taking content creation seriously and worked on a strategy for both IG and TikTok after watching a lot of online training and webinars.

"My followers grew to 22,000 on TikTok and 6,000 on Instagram.”

Her niche is halal recommendations. She shares about working holiday visas, halal food and travel activities in Singapore and around the world.

But like all creators, she has to deal with trolls.

“One told me that my bio and day-in-a-life video as a flight attendant were misleading and cringey! But I brush off these comments so we can’t and won’t let it affect our day.”

@esyfilms

Tech account manager Eric Youn hails from Korea, and has been in Singapore for two years.

The 33-year-old’s TikTok has a cinematic quality, with elegant transitions, scored with an evocative soundtrack.

“TikTok happened quite randomly, I never intended to become an avid user until I was quarantined in Singapore. I was very bored during my stay-home notice plus I was getting really nice food, so I was wondering, why not upload what I ate on IG?

“Then somebody saw it and suggested I upload it on TikTok. My quarantine eats became viral video after video and that led me to where I am now.”

He added: “One of my followers commented that after my quarantine, he/she would unfollow me. So this got me thinking of what kind of content to produce and it led me to an idea of trying the local delicacies as a Korean and also give people my review on Korean foods in Singapore. And the follower started following me again.”

Today, Youn has moved on from using his iPhone to film and edit, and has started filming with a portable cinema camera.

“I think brands noticed that, so I've been getting a lot of invites and I've also collaborated with so many creators.”

@Firdausbunny

In real life, Ahmad Firdaus, 27, runs Power Rojak Bandung at Ayer Raja Food Centre.

Online, he is an explorer and a halal food hunter.

“When Covid-19 started, I couldn't travel so I just travelled around Singapore for food. I decided to post about every shop that I ate in since we are all affected during Covid!”

But sometimes his intentions get mistaken.

“A common thing is people telling me that foodies always lie that the food is good, and that it is just for social media and that they are paid. They are wrong. I pay for my own meals.”

@jxeats

JX, 28, is one of Singapore’s earliest food TikTokers.

“My food page actually got more recognition during circuit breaker where I shared my home cooked meals daily.

“Then I got approached by grocers and brands for collaborations. It’s a common misconception that some think I approach brands to work with me or I write for barter trade. I have never done that and most of the content is not paid.

“It takes a lot of effort and time, as well as personal interest, to build this food page.”

And while she receives invites for food tasting and media drops, her stomach is where her heart is.

“I still love my mum’s homecooked meal so I will usually have dinner at home.”

@hilmzeats

26-year-old digital marketer Hilmi Adam is popular for his take on staycations and cafe food.

“I’m approaching my one-year mark on TikTok in March! I specifically started sharing food and lifestyle related content, because I wanted to share things that I enjoy.”

Since gaining popularity, he has been invited to “the occasional food tastings” but he prefers to pay for his own meals.

“I’m always up to trying food trends, or the hottest new restaurants, but I’m a creature of habit and I tend to stick to the meals and restaurants I love!”

But he is wary of making recommendations.“Taste is extremely subjective, and there are so many cuisines and good restaurants in Singapore and it’s so difficult to pinpoint where the best places are!”