What’s new in the food scene

(Left to right) Legendary chefs from Singapore’s Chinese food scene: Chef Chan Kwok, Chef Chin Hon Yin, Chef Chung Ho Shi and Chef Chan Hwan Kee.

This is a meal made by legends, and you only have until May 25 to savour it at Min Jiang, Goodwood Park Hotel.

The 8 Hands Culinary Showcase: A Rediscovery Of Cantonese Classics will see the union of four veteran Chinese chefs – Chan Kwok, Chin Hon Yin, Chung Ho Shi and Min Jiang’s very own Chan Hwan Kee – to present a menu of Hong Kong-style Cantonese dishes that date back at least three decades.

Highlights include the Double-boiled Bird’s Nest in Minced Chicken Broth with Yunnan Ham, Diced Chicken and Crabmeat, and Crispy-fried Milk Custard; Pan-fried Australian Scallops stuffed with Minced Shrimps.

Lunch starts from $88 a person, while dinner is from $138 a person.

It ends on Wednesday, and dine-in reservations may be made via 6730 1704, min_jiang@goodwoodparkhotel.com and https://www.tablecheck.com/en/shops/goodwood-park-hotel-min-jiang/reserve.

It’s almost criminal that the promotion is for such a short period. Let’s hope they will bring it back again soon.

Afternoon tea at Rempapa. PHOTO: REMPAPA

The newly launched Afternoon Tea at Rempapa is a great deal - $38 for two.

But this is only until the end of June.

Chef Damian D’Silva has curated a set that contains five savouries and five kuehs, with highlights such as The Naked Curry Puff (beef striploin and potatoes cooked with Rempapa’s house-blend of meat curry spices), Kong Bak Pau (braised pork belly in steamed buns) and Bingka (chewy and fragrant baked tapioca and coconut milk cake).

For reservations,call 9459-1603, or e-mail papa@rempapa.sg. You can also book via https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/rempapa.

Rempapa is located at #01-01/02/03,Park Place Residences at PLQ.

Coconut Flosss. PHOTO: BREADTALK

BreadTalk’s new showcase store at Ion Orchard (#B4-0809) retails a collection of products that hark back to its inception in 2000.

This means, if there are items you miss, you should return constantly to see if its back on the shelves, even if it's just for a spell.

The item most associated with Breadtalk should be the Flosss.

At BreadTalk Ion, you can take a walk down memory lane and pick up your faves, as well as sample new iterations.

Try items such as Wasabi Flosss ($2.30, with a wasabi egg cream center and topped with umami seaweed pork floss), and Coconut Flosss ($2.30, with custard cream and kaya filling).

There's a newbie too - Curry Flosss ($2.30, with a combo of pork floss, curry leaves and curry powder).

Acquerello Lobster. PHOTO: INTERCONTINENTAL SINGAPORE

Luce by Davide Giacomelli, the latest Italian restaurant to hit town, is located in Intercontinental Singapore.

It is helmed by a chef with over 13 years of culinary experience with stints at several Michelin-starred restaurants such as three-Michelin-starred Le Meurice Alain Ducasse, one-Michelin-starred Le Diane and one-Michelin-starred Le Vistamar Restaurant.

The menu is one of Italian classics, including the standout dish, Acquerello Lobster ($46).

This is carnaroli rice cooked in lobster stock and served with half Boston lobster and chervil, and is bursting with umami.

An inexpensive way to get to know the restaurant is through its set lunch menus.

You get a choice between two ($34) or three ($40) courses, and the menus feature special dishes outside of the regular menu with mains like Maltagliati Stracotto d’ Agnello (fresh homemade pasta with lamb ragout) and Barramundi Zucchini Tapenade (pan-fried barramundi with zucchini a la plancha and olive).

For reservations, call 6825-1008, or visit www.lucebydavide.sg.

Spam & Egg with Kimchi Croissant from Mr Holmes Bakehouse. PHOTO: CAERUS HOLDING

Mr Holmes Bakehouse has just opened a second outlet at MYP Centre (#01-01).

This serves those in the CBD , back to work after two years at home.

The outlet is open on weekdays from 8am to 6.30pm, and offers pastries including its seasonal cruffins and donuts, along with a larger selection of outlet-exclusive sandwiches and salads.

There is a selection of sandwiches that are good for takeaway.

Try the Spam & Egg with Kimchi Croissant ($13), with slices of Spam meat, scrambled egg and kimchi.

The Egg Mayo & Candied Bacon ($10) is a nice combination of texture and flavours too.

Mr Holmes Bakehouse also offers cruffins too, and that includea the delicious Sun-dried Tomato and Bacon Jam ($7.50).