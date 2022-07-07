What's new in the food scene

Beauty in The Pot celebrates its eighth birthday with a new broth and a series of promotions.

The broth is the Golden Seafood Pickled Vegetable Broth, available till Sept 30. A perfect drinking soup, it combines the umami of a prawn broth with the tanginess of preserved vegetables and the kick of peppers.

From July 18 to July 24, gather your female friends because if you dine in with one female companion, you can get a 10 per cent discount off food ingredients.

It is 20 per cent with two females, up to 50 per cent when you have five female friends with you.

There is also a ladies-only cocktail of Bombay Sapphire Gin and grapefruit called Bubbly Lady ($16.80). This is free when you pay with a Maybank credit card.

Wok-Tossed Eel with Chives Flower PHOTO: JOYDEN CONCEPTS

Joyden Canton Kitchen is offering a limited-time eel promotion till Aug 14.

Live freshwater eels are flown in directly from China and highlighted in four dishes: Grilled Eel with Honey Glaze ($39.80, with a homemade honey and maltose mixture), Braised Eel with BBQ Sauce in Claypot ($36.80, with chunks of fatty eel, shiitake mushrooms and greens cooked in a smoky housemade sauce), Wok-Tossed Eel with Chives Flower ($38.80) and Steamed Eel with Fragrant Soybean Crisps ($40.80).

This promo is a good excuse too to check out Joyden’s latest outlet at Great World #01-141/142. To find out more, visit https://joydencantonkitchen.com.sg.

Stir-fried Fish Maw and Pig Stomach in Claypot PHOTO: TUNGLOK GROUP

TungLok Teahouse (Square 2, #01-73, Tel:6893-1123) has refreshed its menu this month.

It has over 25 a la carte traditional dishes ranging from savoury meat and seafood delicacies to staple noodle dishes.

Highlights include Stir-fried Fish Maw and Pig Stomach in Claypot ($38.80) with fish maw and pig stomach stir-fried with X.O. sauce until fragrant; Seafood Treasure Bowl ($48.80) with scallops, prawns, crab and garoupa slices housed within a deep-fried whitebait lattice and topped with a glossy golden crab roe sauce; and the comforting Braised Rice Vermicelli with Seafood ($26.80).

PHOTO: NTUC FAIRPRICE

NTUC FairPrice makes it cheaper for you to buy local.

Till July 14, when you buy local from over 15 local farmers, get deals that include Chew's Fresh Eggs with Omega 3 ($3.55, usually $3.85), Super Kale ($4.95, usually $5.95) from Sustenir, and Kin Yan’s Fresh Pink Oyster Mushroom (two for $5.25, usually $2.95 each).

F&N Seasons Botanicals Lemongrass Ginger. PHOTO: F&N FOODS

This is my current favourite new drink.

Taking a sip of F&N Seasons Botanicals Lemongrass Ginger is like drinking a spa. The ginger gives a gentle heat, while the lemongrass perfumes the mouth. It is not too sweet, which makes it even more pleasant.

It is priced at $4.85 for a pack of six 300ml cans at most supermarkets, hypermarkets, participating retail outlets and ecommerce platforms. You can also buy it via https://sg.fnlife.com/beverages/asian-drinks.html.