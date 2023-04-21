What's new in the food scene

Here are some new dining options that have just opened up.

Eden at Pullman Singapore Orchard is one of the prettiest restaurants on Orchard Road. The garden theme is strong, and you can expect plenty of light, thanks to the glass house-inspired structure.

On the menu are dishes that cut across Asia, but with a modern twist.

I was invited down to try some of the dishes, and my favourite item at dinner is the satay lamb rack ($40). An addictive peanut sauce complements the lamb.

Other dishes include tuna ceviche with ikura ($26, inspired by koi pla, a raw fish salad from northeast Thailand) and Szechuan T-bone steak ($138, good for two people).

Eden Restaurant is located on the fourth floor of the newly opened Pullman Singapore Orchard. For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.edenrestaurant.sg.

New Valenciana. PHOTO: TINTO

Chefs Daniel and Tamara Chavez will open their first Spanish restaurant on May 9.

Tinto offers tapas, paellas, fideuas, and Spanish wines.

Highlights on the menu are the seven variations of Tinto paellas and Tinto fideuas, such as new Valenciana, an evolution of the traditional Valenciana paella, with pork chorizo sausage, marinated chicken, broccoli, artichokes, and the carabinero & setas (with organic mushrooms a la plancha), dry sherry wine, chestnuts and red carabinero prawns.

Tinto is located at Block 10 Dempsey Rd, #01-21. For reservations, e-mail to info@tinto.sg.

Hot Mama pizza. PHOTO: ELIXIR

Elixir Boutique Roasters opens in a new location at 24 Holland Grove Road, #01-18 Parksuites simply as Elixir on May 4.

Food is served from brunch to dinner.

Brunch choices — available between 8.30am and 3pm — include bruleed French toast ($18), flatbreads ($14-$18).

Lunch highlights include pizzas, such as Not-carbonara ($26, Elixir's signature pizza bianco inspired by pasta carbonara) and Hot Mama ($28), a spicy and savoury pizza loaded with slices of Calabrese salami, onions and fennel, and finished with chilli crunch.

To find out more, visit www.elixircoffeeandwine.com.

Triple chocolate brownies. PHOTO: THE FAT KID BAKERY

New at Amoy Street is The Fat Kid Bakery, which offers artisanal bread loaves, savoury bomboloni, and croissants, for now.

It will soon introduce sandwiches as a quick lunch option for those working around there.

Besides the bakery’s signature sourdough loaf ($10), expect a rotating specials menu of freshly made artisanal breads, including milk loaf, country white sourdough loaf, focaccia, and ciabatta.

You can get your sweet fix too with sourdough bombos ($3.80-$6.50 each), French-style artisanal croissants ($4.50 for plain, $5.50 for chocolate), and chocolate brownies ($18 a bottle).

The Fat Kid Bakery is located at 39 Amoy Street. To find out more, visit thefatkidbakery.com.