S'pore car owner queues for 3 hours at VEP office in JB

The queue started to form as early as 7am on Sept 22.

Singapore motorists are scrambling to get their Vehicle Entry Permits (VEP) as the Oct 1 deadline approaches.

The queue outside the TCSens office in Danga Bay in Johor started forming as early as 7am, with applicants queueing for up to four hours before they reached the counter.

The TCSens office in Danga Bay can serve 300 vehicles per day.

Two other locations – Johor JPJ Complex in Taman Daya and Road Transport Academy (Southern Region) in Larkin – have been opened for vehicle owners from Singapore to collect and install their VEP tags from Sept 22.

Singaporean car owner Rasidi Awang told Berita Harian that he joined the queue in Danga Bay at 8.45am on Sept 22.

“I got everything sorted at 11.45am. There were about 150 people in the queue and the line moved only every 10 to 15 minutes," said the 53-year-old.

Mr Rasidi and his son had trouble applying for the VEP online, so he joined the queue to check on their application status.

He added that the offices in Taman Daya and Larkin do not handle queries. Both offices are purely for collectiion and installation of the VEP tags by appointment.

Mr Muhd Alhakim Salim, 41, joined the queue at Johor JPJ Complex at 7am but was told at 8am that his queries could not be answered there.

He immediately went to the TCSens office in Danga Bay and sorted out his VEP application at noon.

Singaporeans can also arrange to collect their VEP tags at the office in Woodlands.