Tangs Market to close on Nov 30 for deep cleaning, frequency of pest control checks to double

Tangs Market to close on Nov 30 for deep cleaning, frequency of pest control checks to double
A video of a rat twitching on a food tray after it had fallen from the ceiling, was shared widely on social media.PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM XIAOHONGSHU
Wallace Woon
Nov 29, 2023 06:46 pm

Tangs will be closing its food court on Nov 30 for cleaning and sanitisation, the retailer said.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a spokeswoman for CK Tang Limited said on Nov 29 that a session of cleaning and sanitisation at the Tangs Market by its pest control vendors was scheduled that night in addition to one session already completed the day before.

This comes after a video, which showed a rat twitching on a food tray after it had fallen from the ceiling, was shared widely on social media.

The incident took place on Nov 25 at around 2.55pm, said the spokeswoman.

The spokeswoman said: “The Singapore Food Authority (SFA) and National Environment Agency (NEA) conducted checks within 72 hours on Nov 27 at 9.55pm and again on Nov 28 at 10am to identify and isolate the issues.”

She added that the frequency of pest control checks and servicing at Tangs Market would be doubled, in addition to increasing the frequency and extent of cleaning and sanitisation works carried out. Tangs will also be working closely with the authorities to conduct increased checks within its premises.

In a joint statement on Nov 28, NEA and SFA said: “NEA will be taking enforcement action against the building management for rat infestation at the ceiling areas. SFA will also be taking enforcement action against five food shops found with hygiene lapses.”

 

