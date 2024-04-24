Suspect in KLIA shooting faces seven charges

Hafizul Hawari told the media that he still loves his wife.

Hafizul Hawari, the 38-year-old man suspected of firing a gun twice at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 on April 14, appeared in Malaysian court on April 24 to have his charges read out to him.

The manager of a travel agency claimed trial to all seven charges, which include the illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, and the possession of three identity cards that did not belong to him. He was also charged with using a fake car number plate.

At about 1.30am on April 14, Hafizul allegedly fired two shots at his wife Farah M. Isa while she was waiting for the return of her pilgrims. One of the shots hit Madam Farah's personal bodyguard Mohd Nur Hadith.

Hafizul had changed the white Honda Civic's number plate before reaching Kota Bharu in Kelantan after he fled from KLIA. He was caught after he collected his medical test results at a private hospital.

The injured bodyguard, who underwent intestinal surgery, regained consciousness and was taken off the ventilator on April 21.

On April 22, as Hafizul was escorted to the court in Kota Bharu, he kept telling members of the press that he still loves his wife.

Hafizul will continue to be held in remand at Sungai Buloh Prison.